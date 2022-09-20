JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The “Give Breast Cancer the Boot” Parade will take place on October 8, 2022, at 3 PM in Jonesboro, La. Applications to be a part of the parade are due by September 23, 2022.

Applicants are encouraged to turn in their applications at the Jackson Parish Chamber of Commerce or Dusse’ Boutique in Ruston, La. You can walk in the parade if you are a breast cancer survivor, walking for someone who has cancer, or wanting to spread awareness.

The parade is cowgirl themed. For more information, call 318-278-0346.