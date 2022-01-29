WEST MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–At George Welch Elementary students are teaming up to clean up.



Saturday January twenty-ninth students from George Welch Elementary, the University of Louisiana Monroe, and West Monroe High worked together to clean local streets. One hundred and four students collected nearly two hundred pounds of trash of the streets of West Monroe. Executive director of Ouachita green Aundi Brown says students attending welch elementary enjoy cleaning, and that their volunteering is benefiting Ouachita parish.



Aundi Brown, “If you have a clean community, it shows that you take pride in your community, that you’re happy where you live, that you want to be there, and that you want it to be a good place. All of these students have had a great attitude. The students with George Welch have been volunteering with us for a long time, not only in events in their own community, but in events all over the community. They’ve just been an amazing asset to our community and the volunteerism across the parish.”



Students say that they will continue to work hard to keep their community beautiful.