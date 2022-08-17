DETROIT, Mich. (KTVE/KARD) — General Motors has recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles due to problems with third-row seatbelts. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes the following vehicle models:

2021-2022 Chevrolet Suburbans

2021-2022 GMC Yukons

2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoes

2021-2022 Cadillac Escalades

The rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The administration advised that dealers will inspect the rivet head formation on both the right and left side third-row seat belt buckle assemblies and replace seat belt buckle assemblies.