Gas station manager arrested for Felony Theft, stole around $4,000 from cigarette refunds

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of OPSO

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a local gas station on the 1100 block of Lamy Lane. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 34-year-old Santana J. Cobbs who was the manager of the gas station.

According to officers, Cobbs wrote out a statement to loss prevention stating that she has been making fraudulent refunds with cigarettes and keeping the money. She also wrote that it was more than $150 at a time, totaling to approximately $4,000.

Cobbs was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Felony Theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories