Gas station manager arrested for Felony Theft, stole around $4,000 from cigarette refunds

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a local gas station on the 1100 block of Lamy Lane. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 34-year-old Santana J. Cobbs who was the manager of the gas station.

According to officers, Cobbs wrote out a statement to loss prevention stating that she has been making fraudulent refunds with cigarettes and keeping the money. She also wrote that it was more than $150 at a time, totaling to approximately $4,000.

Cobbs was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Felony Theft.