WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.
Traders are also seeing a decline in the oil market. According to a report, oil prices fell to under $80 per barrel last week and if this remains, consumers may see even more of a drop in gas prices in the near future.
According to AAA, the national average of gas prices for regular gas as of November 23, 2022, sits at $3.609. The statewide gas price for regular gas in Louisiana is $3.136. The following table lists average gas prices for regular gas in parishes across Northeast Louisiana, as of November 23, 2022.
|Parish
|Average gas price
|Union Parish
|$3.075
|Morehouse Parish
|$3.099
|Ouachita Parish
|$2.936
|Lincoln Parish
|$2.944
|Jackson Parish
|$3.169
|Madison Parish
|$3.216
|West Carroll Parish
|$3.166
|East Carroll Parish
|$3.264
|LaSalle Parish
|$3.225
|Catahoula Parish
|$3.242
|Caldwell Parish
|$3.099
|Tensas Parish
|$3.474
|Concordia Parish
|$3.075
|Franklin Parish
|$3.048
|Winn Parish
|$3.158
|Richland Parish
|$3.152
For a full list of average gas prices by state and county, visit the following link: AAAgasprices.