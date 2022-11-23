WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.

Traders are also seeing a decline in the oil market. According to a report, oil prices fell to under $80 per barrel last week and if this remains, consumers may see even more of a drop in gas prices in the near future.

According to AAA, the national average of gas prices for regular gas as of November 23, 2022, sits at $3.609. The statewide gas price for regular gas in Louisiana is $3.136. The following table lists average gas prices for regular gas in parishes across Northeast Louisiana, as of November 23, 2022.

ParishAverage gas price
Union Parish$3.075
Morehouse Parish $3.099
Ouachita Parish $2.936
Lincoln Parish $2.944
Jackson Parish $3.169
Madison Parish$3.216
West Carroll Parish $3.166
East Carroll Parish$3.264
LaSalle Parish$3.225
Catahoula Parish$3.242
Caldwell Parish$3.099
Tensas Parish$3.474
Concordia Parish$3.075
Franklin Parish$3.048
Winn Parish$3.158
Richland Parish$3.152
Average Gas Prices for regular gas in parishes across Northeast Louisiana

For a full list of average gas prices by state and county, visit the following link: AAAgasprices.