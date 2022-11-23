GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be up nearly 30 cents from 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.

Traders are also seeing a decline in the oil market. According to a report, oil prices fell to under $80 per barrel last week and if this remains, consumers may see even more of a drop in gas prices in the near future.

According to AAA, the national average of gas prices for regular gas as of November 23, 2022, sits at $3.609. The statewide gas price for regular gas in Louisiana is $3.136. The following table lists average gas prices for regular gas in parishes across Northeast Louisiana, as of November 23, 2022.

Parish Average gas price Union Parish $3.075 Morehouse Parish $3.099 Ouachita Parish $2.936 Lincoln Parish $2.944 Jackson Parish $3.169 Madison Parish $3.216 West Carroll Parish $3.166 East Carroll Parish $3.264 LaSalle Parish $3.225 Catahoula Parish $3.242 Caldwell Parish $3.099 Tensas Parish $3.474 Concordia Parish $3.075 Franklin Parish $3.048 Winn Parish $3.158 Richland Parish $3.152 Average Gas Prices for regular gas in parishes across Northeast Louisiana

For a full list of average gas prices by state and county, visit the following link: AAAgasprices.