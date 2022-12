Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, several Northeast Louisiana law enforcement agencies welcomed new deputies and officers after they graduated from the 149th North Delta Regional Training Academy.

Congratulations to the new graduates.