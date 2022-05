WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From May 15, 2022, to May 20, 2022, law enforcement agencies in the ArkLaMiss are celebrating National Police Week. The KTVE/KARD family would like to thank all law enforcement for their services.

Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office

El Dorado Police Department

LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

Camden Police Department

West Monroe Police Department