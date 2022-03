WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the Ark-la-Miss area enduring tornado storms, here are some photos of the storm and damages.

Dollar General in Hodge, La.

Dollar General in Hodge, La.

Hodge, La.

Photo courtesy of Clinton Cannady

Hodge, La.

Photo courtesy of Clinton Cannady

Friendship, La.

Photo courtesy of Tamra BreAnn Baude

Start, La.

Photo courtesy of Lindsey Moore

Tallulah Academy in Tallulah, La.

Photo courtesy of Bart Wood

Tallulah Academy in Tallulah, La.

Photo courtesy of Bart Wood

Dollar General in Hodge, La.

Photo courtesy of Vallery Maravi

Simsboro, La.

Photo courtesy of Gianni Nelson

Simsboro, La.

Photo courtesy of Gianni Nelson

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

Girard, La.

Photo courtesy of Dominique Williams

We will continue to update the article with more pictures of damages in the area. Also, be sure to send us videos and photos of damages.