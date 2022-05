WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s that time of year when we see graduates finish one chapter and embark on their next chapter. The KTVE/KARD family would like to say congratulations to the graduates, especially the graduates in the ArkLaMiss area.

Madison Reynolds, Beekman Charter (Photo courtesy of Steve Reynolds)

Ke’Anna Lewis, Ferriday High School (Photo courtesy of RaShaunda Scott)

Bryleigh Wickham, West Ouachita High School (Photo courtesy of Kim Wickham)

Abby Peavy, (Valedictorian) LaSalle High School (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Hemphill Peavy)

Alyssa Parker and Caleb Austin, West Ouachita High School (Photo courtesy of Alyssa Parker)

Photo courtesy of Gabby Ballew

Photo courtesy of Hannah Moore

Photo courtesy of April Carman

Thomas Harris, University View Academy (Photo courtesy of Thomas Harris)

Melanna Morris, West Ouachita High School (Photo courtesy of Bre Morris)

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Stephens

Photo courtesy of Heather Nicole

Photo courtesy of Cindy Rasmussen Burke

Photo courtesy of Shannon Cole Wallace

Photo courtesy of Jasey Green

Photo courtesy of Dodie Ford

Mackenzie Collins, West Monroe High School (Photo courtesy of Carvette Williams)

Nathan McMillan, West Ouachita High School (Photo courtesy of Julie Taylor)

Photo courtesy of Sheneka Mathews’ Frazier

Photo courtesy of Sheneka Mathews’ Frazier

Tyriuana Slate, Ruston High School (Photo courtesy of Tyriuana Slate)

Photo courtesy of Calisha Boosie Drake

Dylan Lyle, Prairie View Academy(Photo courtesy of Lori Shannon)

Kimberly Boatwright, Wossman High School (Photo courtesy of Markicia Hardwell)

Dylon Gipson, Ouachita Parish High School (Photo courtesy of Stacy Gibson)

Kenneth W. Temple III, Ouachita Parish High School (Photo courtesy of Temple CMichelle)

Izabella Kelly, Grayson Elementary School (Photo courtesy of Tara Kelly)

Jai’Karius Moore, Bastrop High School (Photo courtesy of Lakeisha Moore Edmonds)

F. Travon Nichols, Winnfield Senior High School (Photo courtesy of Katrina Thompson Nichols)

Tamia Andrews, Strong-Huttig High School (Photo courtesy of Ramona McHenry)

Aiden Fletcher, Gilbert Junior High School (Photo courtesy of Savannah Fletcher)

Haylee swint, Kayley Osgood, and Anna Thurman, El Dorado High School (Photo courtesy of Haylee Swint)

Evan Russell, Franklin Academy (Photo courtesy of Jodie Etheridge Russell)

LeTroy Taylor, Carroll High School (Photo courtesy of Troy Taylor)

Ja’Caleb Armstrong, Bastrop High School (Photo courtesy of Shannon Harris)

Ta’Leiyah Lumsey, El Dorado High School (Photo courtesy of Deborah Lumsey)

Romaj Hatfield, Sterlington High School (Photo courtesy of Sheneka Harris Hatfield)

Daphne Scales, South Arkansas Community College (Photo courtesy of Daphne Scales)

Alexis McKay, Fort Necessity Junior High School (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Hutchinson)

Ty’Reonna Dixon, Madison High School (Photo courtesy of Mable Hardmon)

Hannah Love, Harding University (Photo courtesy Jonathan Love Sr.)

Hailey Atchley, Hamburg High School (Photo courtesy of Crystal Garrett)

Destiny Porter, University of New Orleans (Photo courtesy of Destiny Porter)

Cathyelle Crockett, Ferriday High School (Photo courtesy of La’Keedra Melancon Promise)

Layla Millien, Union Parish High School (Photo courtesy of Layla Millien)

Ce’Darrius J. Wilson, Ouachita Parish High School (Photo courtesy of Darris Jefferson)

Joshua D Swan, Wossman High School (Photo courtesy of Sondre Swan)

Shawnkorian Hall, Wossman High School (Photo courtesy of Shameka L M Carter)

Ava Stevens, Sterlington High School (Photo courtesy of Happy Miller Stevens)

Ebony Donai Jackson, Ruston High School (Photo courtesy of Jenequa Jones)

AmBria Coleman, Ball University Masters Graduate, Courtesy of Geneva Coleman-Seay

Ariana Amador, Courtesy of Amber Breanne

Cypress Washington, Richwood High School Graduate, Courtesy of Cypress Washington

Kenzie Vestal, West Monroe High School Graduate, Courtesy of Heather Vestal

Kiley Gatson, Simsboro High School Graduate, Courtesy of Kristy Johnson

Kori Cox, Star City High School Graduate, Courtesy of Misty Dye Cox

Lyndsey Grace Martin, Ouachita Parish High School Graduate, Courtesy of Anne-Marie Keesler

Madisyn Andrews, Union Parish High School Graduate, Courtesy of Tenequa Thompson

Molly Connor, Dodson High School Graduate, Courtesy Laci Smith

Seana Carroll, Louisiana Delta Community College Nursing Graduate, Courtesy of Beth Parker Sanders

Tripp Davidson, Kindergarten Graduate at Nebo Elementary, Courtesy of Luci Davidson

Tucker Collins, Morehouse Magnet School Kindergarten Graduate, Courtesy of Jennifer Marie Collins

Tucker Collins, Morehouse Magnet School Kindergarten Graduate, Courtesy of Jennifer Marie Collins

Michaela Weeks, University of Louisiana-Monroe (Photo courtesy of Michaela Weeks)

We will continue to update the article with more photos once we receive them, but you can check out the original Facebook post for more graduates at this link.