WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, multiple law enforcement agencies received new deputies and officers after the graduation ceremony of Class 147 at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office-North Delta Training Academy.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Monroe Police Department

West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office

Oak Grove Police Department

Congratulations to all of the graduates.