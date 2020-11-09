Funeral arrangements set for Mangham officer killed in the line of duty

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the EMT/Police Officer who died last month.

The memorial services for Marshall Waters, Junior will be Thursday, November 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Mangham Baptist Church.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Grayson.

Both services are open to the public.

Officer Waters was shot during a routine traffic stop last month.