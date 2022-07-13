RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Last week, a Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, killing a mother and son and injuring the father and eight-month-old daughter, and the community has rallied to help show support for the family.

Dr. Daniel Huey, 41, and his wife, 38-year-old Beth Huey, along with their two children, ages 8 months and nearly 2 years-old, were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 on a tandem bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle.

Maybe just before mile 10 into our ride and all of a sudden I heard a bang sound and next thing I know I was flying through the air and rolling on the pavement and then I realized we had been struck by something. Dr. Daniel Huey

Beth Huey and the 23-month-old child died of their injuries at the scene of the crash. Daniel Huey, a Grambling State University faculty member and Temple Baptist Church organist, and the 8-month-old child were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

The family was stuck by a driver of an Infiniti and at this time the crash remains under investigation.

A Facebook page, Huey Healing, has been created to share updates on how Daniel and his daughter are progressing in their recovery. In addition, the page mentions several ways to assist in supporting the Hueys during this time.

The GoFundMe account is https://gofund.me/5b9da694. Origin Bank is also collecting donations from parish residents. For information on how to contribute to the account, call 318-255-2222. The family has also started a Meal Train at http://Mealtrain.com/n1k83q.