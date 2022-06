WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Another warm day in the ArkLaMiss the current temperatures are a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. This warm trend will continue into this work week with temperatures increasing to the mid to lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics | We officially named the first storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Tropical Storm Alex will continue to move further into the Atlantic so the next storm that forms will Bonnie.