WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– All Watches and Warning have expired, only a Heat Advisory remains for some parishes until Sunday 7pm. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible for tonight and into the very early hours of Sunday.
by: Brianna Medina
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– All Watches and Warning have expired, only a Heat Advisory remains for some parishes until Sunday 7pm. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible for tonight and into the very early hours of Sunday.