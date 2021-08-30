Fuel Frenzy: Hundreds line up for hours to refuel cars, generators in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after Hurricane Ida, gas stations around the New Orleans area looked much like it did before the storm hit on Sunday with hundreds of residents lining up for fuel. But unlike Saturday, this time vehicles were not the only ones in line for service.

Dozens of pedestrians holding red gas cans lined up around the block at a West Bank Chevron station at the corner of Manhattan Boulevard and 8th Street in Harvey, La.

With nearly a million Entergy customers currently without power due to damaging winds that knocked out all eight transmission lines and a critical tower that withstood Hurricane Katrina 16 years early to the date, generator fuel is a priority.

And with Entergy reporting it could be weeks before power is fully restored, lines like these could become the norm as scorching late summer weather continues into the fall.