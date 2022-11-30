STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Frenchman’s Bend MGA 2022 Holiday Raffle will take place. According to reports, a portion of the proceeds will benefit multiple students at Sterlington Elementary School with Secret Santa gifts.

The raffle item is a Louis Vuitton Black Felicie Pochette that values at $1,600. There’s a $25 per raffle ticket and a $100 fee for five raffle tickets.

The event will take place at 6 PM and donations will be accepted in the form of cash, check, or Venmo. Checks need to be made payable to the Frenchman’s Bend MGA.

For more information, call 318-348-1524. You can access Frenchman’s Bend MGA’s Venmo here.