Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 24, 2022, there will be a free child safety seat installation and booster seat distribution event at Banner Ford located at 6300 Frontage Road in Monroe, La. In addition to child safety seat assistance, individuals will be offered free booster seats to those who qualify.

To receive a free booster seat, the following requirements must be met:

Vehicle and child must be present.

Child must be at least 4-years-old, weighing 50 pounds, and has outgrown the harness for their child safety seat by weight or height.

If a child does not pass the five-step test, the child should ride in a child safety seat with a harness or a booster seat.

The event will last from 9 AM to Noon.