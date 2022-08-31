MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 17, 2022, there will be free cancer screenings at the Live Well Delta community health event. The screenings will be at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway in Monroe, La.

The screening will check for breast, colorectal, prostate, and skin cancers. There will also be blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol checks, as well as health vendors, food, music, and fun activities for the entire family.

An appointment is required. For more information, call 318-414-9758 or visit marybird.org/livewelldelta.