MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host Breast, Colorectal, and Skin Cancer screenings at Walmart Supercenter located at 2701 Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. The event will take place from 9 AM to 2 PM.

The event is free to the public; however, reservations are required for the screenings. To reserve a take-home kit, call 318-414-9758.