FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reports there has been an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from parked vehicles throughout the parish. According to deputies, they have seen cases of thefts from church vans.

Deputies encourage everyone to leave unmanned vehicles in a well-lit area with cameras when possible, or where visible to neighbors and the public. If you have a catalytic converter stolen, contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-435-4505.