FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 6, 2022, to June 9, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free tennis clinic for the youth in the community at the Davis Park Tennis Courts. The schedule of the clinic will take place as followed:

K-2nd Grade clinic will take place from 8 AM to 9 AM.

3rd grade – 6th grade clinic will take place from 9 AM to 10 AM.

7th grade – 12th grade clinic will take place from 10 AM to 11 AM.

Deputies encourage participants to bring a racket and a bottle of water.