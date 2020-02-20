Franklin Parish schools will be closed today due to flooding

Franklin Parish (02/20/20)— Franklin Parish schools will be closed today.
According to Franklin Parish School Board Superintendent, John Gullat, the closing is a result of flooding across the entire parish.
Mr. Gullat went on to say that as of right now, the closure will just be for today, Thursday, February 20.
