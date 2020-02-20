Franklin Parish schools will be closed today due to flooding

Franklin Parish (02/20/20)— Franklin Parish schools will be closed today.

According to Franklin Parish School Board Superintendent, John Gullat, the closing is a result of flooding across the entire parish.

Mr. Gullat went on to say that as of right now, the closure will just be for today, Thursday, February 20.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.