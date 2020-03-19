Franklin Parish Schools announces distribution schedule

With many schools across our region closed, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, they’re stepping up to supply meals to students in their districts.
On Thursday afternoon, the Franklin Parish School Board announced a meal distribution schedule:
Winnsboro Elementary
For ALL students living in Winnsboro (Franklin Parish High School, Fort Necessity, Baskin and Crowville)
Baskin School
Students attending Baskin that live in Winnsboro will pick up meals at Winnsboro Elementary School
Crowville School
Crowville students that live in Winnsboro will pick up at Winnsboro Elementary School
Fort Necessity
Fort Necessity students living in Winnsboro will pick up at Winnsboro Elementary School
Gilbert Junior High
All students attending Gilbert or Wisner
Head Start
According to the FPSB, those attending Head Start will pick up meals in their school zone (Winnsboro at Winnsboro Elementary, Wisner at Wisner Elementary, and Gilbert at Gilbert Elementary)
Horace White
Those attending Horace White will be served meals, in the community or school zone in which they live.