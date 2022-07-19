WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Franklin Parish NAACP, it will sponsor its Annual Image Awards Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Jack Hammond Center in Winnsboro. The theme is Stronger, Together, We Win.

The event is dedicated to the memory of the following people:

  • Janet Barton.
  • Riley Williams.
  • Mabel Thomas.
  • Otis Thomas.

The following people are honorees:

  • Craig Beeman (Pastor Winnsboro Baptist Church).
  • Burnell Richardson (Owner Richardson Funeral Home, The oldest business in Winnsboro).
  • Jamie Johnson (Director CDC).
  • Russell Grant (Little league baseball coach).
Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish NAACP President Rev. Roosevelt Grant

According to the event flyer, attire is semi-formal, pre-sale tickets are $20, a round table of five people is $100 and a long table of six people is $120. Tickets are $25 on the day of the event.

For more information contact Rev. Roosevelt Grant, Franklin Parish NAACP President at (318)-535-3031, or Emma Jones Blackshire at (318)-435-9381