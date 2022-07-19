WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Franklin Parish NAACP, it will sponsor its Annual Image Awards Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Jack Hammond Center in Winnsboro. The theme is Stronger, Together, We Win.
The event is dedicated to the memory of the following people:
- Janet Barton.
- Riley Williams.
- Mabel Thomas.
- Otis Thomas.
The following people are honorees:
- Craig Beeman (Pastor Winnsboro Baptist Church).
- Burnell Richardson (Owner Richardson Funeral Home, The oldest business in Winnsboro).
- Jamie Johnson (Director CDC).
- Russell Grant (Little league baseball coach).
According to the event flyer, attire is semi-formal, pre-sale tickets are $20, a round table of five people is $100 and a long table of six people is $120. Tickets are $25 on the day of the event.
For more information contact Rev. Roosevelt Grant, Franklin Parish NAACP President at (318)-535-3031, or Emma Jones Blackshire at (318)-435-9381.