This is a photo of the Franklin Parish NAACP Annual Image Awards flyer.

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Franklin Parish NAACP, it will sponsor its Annual Image Awards Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Jack Hammond Center in Winnsboro. The theme is Stronger, Together, We Win.

The event is dedicated to the memory of the following people:

Janet Barton.

Riley Williams.

Mabel Thomas.

Otis Thomas.

The following people are honorees:

Craig Beeman (Pastor Winnsboro Baptist Church).

Burnell Richardson (Owner Richardson Funeral Home, The oldest business in Winnsboro).

Jamie Johnson (Director CDC).

Russell Grant (Little league baseball coach).

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish NAACP President Rev. Roosevelt Grant

According to the event flyer, attire is semi-formal, pre-sale tickets are $20, a round table of five people is $100 and a long table of six people is $120. Tickets are $25 on the day of the event.

For more information contact Rev. Roosevelt Grant, Franklin Parish NAACP President at (318)-535-3031, or Emma Jones Blackshire at (318)-435-9381.