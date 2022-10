WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 22, 2022, Franklin Parish High School will host a Bully Awareness Rally from 10 AM to 2 PM at the high school. The school is located at 1600 Glover Drive in Winnsboro, La.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be food, prizes, games, live music, and plus more at the rally.

For more information, call 318-435-6997.