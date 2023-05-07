WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 6, 2023, just before 5 AM, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F opened an investigation into a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 871, just south of LA Hwy 562. As a result of the crash, 45-year-old Thomas Wollerson died.

The preliminary investigation uncovered that Wollerson was operating a 2015 Dodge Ram and traveling south on LA Hwy 871. For reasons still unknown, the Dodge exited the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Although Wollerson was restrained, he suffered fatal injuries from the crash. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is still under investigation if impairment was a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.