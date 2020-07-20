Franklin Parish confirms 15th COVID-19 death

(07-19-2020)– The COVID-19 death toll in Franklin Parish has risen to 15, according to coroner’s office spokesman Shane Scott.

He says the female decedent died at an area hospital on Saturday, July 18. Additional information is not available for release at this time.

Scott issued the following statement:

“In two weeks, Franklin Parish has added 145 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 628 confirmed infections since the pandemic began. Sadly, another Franklin Parish resident has died due to complications from coronavirus, bringing the parish’s death toll to 15.

The public is reminded that for each case number, there is a name. For each death count, there is a name. These are not duplicated lab results and no death is counted twice — not by our office nor by any coroner in this state. Social media users should be mindful of the information they share.

Our businesses need to stay open, schools need to reopen and citizens need to stay safe. We urge the public to support our local businesses safely. We encourage them to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public and practice physical distancing.

On behalf of the coroner’s office, our thoughts and prayers are with the families grieving.”

