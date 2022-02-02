WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, just before 5 PM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 130, near McCurley Road. The crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Dorothy Thomas and 52-year-old Iris Kelley, who were not wearing seat belts.

The investigation revealed a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 42-year-old Sheldrick Cain, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 130. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants from the vehicle.

Cain was transported to a local hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers, Thomas and Kelley, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. All occupants were unrestrained at the time of the crash.