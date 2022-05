WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 19, 2022, St. Francis Medical Center will have a free Stop the Bleed class at the St. Francis Community Center on Tower Drive. Classes will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM. Sylvia Justus of St. Francis Medical Center joins Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss the classes.