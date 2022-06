WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 12, 2016, 29-year-old Omar Mateen entered the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fl., shooting approximately 102 people. According to reports, 49 people were fatally wounded in the shooting.

Today marks the 6th anniversary since the mass shooting took place. For more information about this incident, be sure to watch the video above.