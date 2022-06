WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 8 AM, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will host a Pinkin’ on the Green golf tournament at the Chennault Park Golf Course. Sisters of the infamous sorority, Juanita Woods and Renita Bryant, joined Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss the event. For more information about the event, be sure to view the conversation above.