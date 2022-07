HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 4, 2022, America experienced another mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. at a 4th of July Parade. The suspect of the shooting, 22-year-old Robert Crimo III, was apprehended on Monday evening.

The shooting claimed the lives of six individuals, injuring 24 other victims. For more information about the shooting and President Biden’s response, be sure to watch the video above.