MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Battle of the Badges will take place at the Monroe Civic Center at 6 PM. Tickets will be $10 in general and $25 premium for attendants who purchase their tickets in advance.

There will be a $5 increase in tickets for attendants who purchase tickets at the door. Tickets are available at battleofthebadges.com.