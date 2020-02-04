FAMILY FRIEND SPEAKS: After shooter in weekend murder-suicide is identified

UPDATE: SPEARSVILLE, La. (2/4/2020) — There will be a vigil for the victims of this horrific murder-suicide on Thursday at the Spearsville community park.

UPDATE: SPEARSVILLE, La. (2/4/2020) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the shooter responsible for killing three people over the weekend.

According to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates, the shooter has been identified as 48-year-old Christopher Colvin, of Spearsville.

Investigators determined that Colvin shot and killed his wife, 40-year-old Casey Colvin; her daughter, 18-year-old Billie Beaird; and family friend, 17-year-old Lela Platt, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Sheriff Gates says that after shooting the victims, Colvin took a firearm and fatally shot himself.

Another teenage daughter who was at the residence escaped through a window and ran to a neighbor’s home to call the Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, for autopsies and Sheriff Gates says that the incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: SPEARSVILLE, La. (Press Release) (2/1/2020) — Four people are dead after an early Saturday morning domestic argument ended in an indescribable scene inside a residence in the Spearsville area of Union Parish.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said a mother, daughter and a friend of the daughter were killed by blasts from a 12-gauge shotgun. The shooter of the three then retrieved a 30-06 rifle and shot himself, the sheriff said. Another teenage daughter of the mother escaped through a window, ran to a neighbor’s house and called the sheriff’s office at 1:40 a.m.

Those found dead inside the mobile home were the mother, Casey Colvin, 40; her daughter, Billie Beaird, 18; and the daughter’s friend, Lela Platt, 17. Gates said the shooter’s name will not be released until next of kin are notified. Gates said the 48-year-old man is originally from Alabama.

The sheriff said when the first deputies arrived on the scene they heard the wife screaming for help. “Deputies then made entry into the house and Pafford (Ambulance) was taking that victim to the hospital but she died en route,” Gates said. “The 18-year-old was found in the hallway and her friend was found in a bathroom.”

According to the sheriff, the mother had locked herself inside a bedroom and Platt had locked herself up in the bathroom. He said the shooter used the shotgun to blast the doors open and then shot the victims.

The victims were sent to Little Rock, Ark., where autopsies will be performed.

Gates said the Spearsville Fire Department, Union Parish Sheriff’s Reserve Unit and Farmerville police all helped at the scene.

The sheriff said the incident is still under investigation.

