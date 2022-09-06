FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Foster Farms will increase its entry-level wage rate for its Farmerville, La. location from $12.70 per hour to $17.30 per hour. Team members will qualify for a comprehensive health care plan, as well as disability and life insurance coverage.

We want to hire and retain the best people in Union Parish and the surrounding region. That means ensuring that wages and benefits are competitive in our industry and our community, particularly at a time when we are being impacted by high inflation. Davis Alverson, Foster Farms’ Farmerville Complex Manager

Foster Farms Farmerville complex is currently hiring for more than 600 new positions.