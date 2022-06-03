MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 23-year-old Preston Ryan Eckard was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. In December 2020, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Eckard.
Authorities were able to obtain video evidence of Eckard selling methamphetamine in January 2021 and February 2021. According to authorities, agents seized a total of 72.93 grams of methamphetamine.
Our office has a heightened interest in conducting parallel drug trafficking investigations with state law enforcement in the more rural areas of our district, where there is a violation of federal law. There are instances where local enforcement, through no fault of their own, may have limited resources to conduct such investigations. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with these jurisdisctions and communities so that these residents can live in a safe environment.Brandon B. Brown, U.S. Attorney