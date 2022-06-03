MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 23-year-old Preston Ryan Eckard was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. In December 2020, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Eckard.

Preston Eckard

Authorities were able to obtain video evidence of Eckard selling methamphetamine in January 2021 and February 2021. According to authorities, agents seized a total of 72.93 grams of methamphetamine.