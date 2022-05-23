MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Fort Miro Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will host Memorial Day activities. The organization’s goal is to honor the Ouachita heroes from our military history.

The Memorial Day event will be at the grounds of Monroe City Hall at 12:30 p.m. There will be a placing of commemorative wreaths at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam monuments.

Organizers invited the public to share in this recognition of Ouachita Parish heroes who perished while serving our country. The monuments contain the list of names of our war dead.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow will be the keynote speaker.