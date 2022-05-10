MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For parents across the United States, it seems there may be no end to the ongoing formula shortage.

Recent data shows over 40 percent of baby formula is out of stock across the country.

Parents are feeling unsure about giving their baby formula after a production facility in Michigan reportedly sold contaminated products.

Some stores in Louisiana are limiting their customer’s formula purchases. Walgreens and CVS are two businesses actively working to combat the shortage.

To view a list of substitute formula brands or to find out more information from the WIC Department of Louisiana, click here.