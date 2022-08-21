MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community.

The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis and his assistant coaches on hand.

Lewis is currently a free agent and is still staying in shape, waiting for his next opportunity. But, this weekend, Lewis came back to where it all started.