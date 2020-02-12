Former town clerk charged in theft investigation

Vernon Parish, La. (02/12/20)— After a thorough investigation, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) has arrested the former Town Clerk of Anacoco, 48-year-old Shaunda L. Pridgen.

She has been charged with misdemeanor theft (49 counts), felony theft (3 counts), public payroll fraud (22 counts), forgery (58 counts), and malfeasance in office.

In January 2020, LSP AFO was contacted by village officials of Anacoco to investigate discrepancies discovered during an internal audit.

The investigation revealed that Pridgen misappropriated approximately $71,000.00 of town funds.

Based on information obtained, investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Pridgen. Earlier today, she was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.

