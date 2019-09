MONROE, LA (09/09/19)--The city has been working hard to make Monroe home to hundreds of people. "Fight the Blight" has been Mayor Jamie Mayo's campaign for years. JP Morgan Chase and Company has committed one hundred and ten thousand dollars for a new program that will help build affordable homes.

Every city hopes for a growing community and that's exactly why Monroe is taking action. Mayor Mayo is launching a program to fight the blight in Monroe neighborhoods. This two year pilot program will focus on gathering affordable housing developers who can build houses for first time home-buyers in Monroe.

"We've made a lot of progress in fighting the blight but obviously we have some more concerns that need to be addressed," said Jamie Mayo, Monroe City Mayor.