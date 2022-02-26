FARMERVILLE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Former students recently gathered at what was once known as East Side High School. Alumni from the school say the school’s legacy should never be forgotten.



Jackie Hill, East Side High memorial committee member, “This is a school where we got our beginnings.”



What is now known as Union Parish Elementary was once East Side High. East Side graduated classes from 1960 until 1969 during the era of segregation. Recently East Side alumni hosted a memorial service to highlight the school’s legacy.



Jackie Hill, “We had teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, that we wanted to be remembered.”



Honoring the past while inspiring the future is the purpose of the memorial. Ms. Hill says her, and her former classmates hope to spread the school’s history throughout their parish.



Jackie Hill, “That’s what we’re hoping will happen that we can get the history spread throughout the community even for our children our grandchildren, person who are just friends of the school.”



The mayor of Farmerville recently declared February 26th as East Side High day.