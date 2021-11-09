Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain found guilty of sex crimes

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain has been found guilty of 8 sexual abuse charges that include aggravated rape, incest, and molestation.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery held a press conference Monday evening shortly after the verdict announcing the news.

The jury began deliberating around 2 p.m. Monday following nearly two weeks of testimonies, including from Strain’s wife, a federal investigator, and the counselor of an alleged victim.

Strain could face up to life in prison without parole. His sentencing date is scheduled for January 18, 2022.

Press Conference