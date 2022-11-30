LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton told the public Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” Clinton tweeted.

The former Arkansas governor also stated that he had received his vaccination and booster shots, which he says has kept his case mild.

Clinton urged that everyone receive their vaccinations as the winter season approaches.

Hilary Clinton tested positive for COVID-19 back in March.

The announcement from her husband came as she was in northwest Arkansas to speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The former secretary of state and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are set to host an international women’s rights summit in Little Rock beginning Thursday.

Clinton was hospitalized in October of last year in California for treatment of a “non-COVID-related infection.”

Clinton, who turned 76 in August, underwent a coronary bypass in 2004 and a follow-up procedure in 2005.