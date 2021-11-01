Ouachita Parish Sheriffs arrest a former deputy for the murder of his wife and toddler

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday October 31, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Old Sterlington Road.

Upon arrival, authorities were advised that there were two deceased victims in the home, which belonged to 26-year-old Blake Bardwell.

The victims in the crime were said to be his wife and toddler.

Bardwell has been an employee at the Ouachita Correctional Center since 2019 and was arrested and booked at the facility on two counts of 2nd Degree Murder; he has since been fired.

Due to his association with OCC, Bardwell was later moved to another jail.