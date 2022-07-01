MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-Jared Preston Desadier, a former Monroe Police Officer, has pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment in the Timothy Williams case that took place in April of 2020.

Count one of the indictment the government states Desadier, while acting under color of law, willfully deprived Timothy Williams of the right, secured and protected by the constitution and laws of the United States to be free from unreasonable seizures, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer.

Defendant Desadier while acting in his capacity as a police officer for the city of Monroe, kicked the victim Timothy Williams in the area of his head and face without justification while Williams was handcuffed on the ground. This resulted in bodily injury to Williams and involved the use of a dangerous weapon (a shod foot).

The sentencing for Desadier has been set for November 21st, 2022. During sentencing Desadier could face up to ten years in prison, a two-hundred fifty thousand dollar fine, and a three year supervised release.

A press conference will be held this afternoon at the courthouse in Downtown Monroe by Timothy Williams legal team. We will have more updated information throughout the day to keep you up to date on the case.