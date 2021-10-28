Former Monroe Police officer indicted for assaulting an arrestee and attempting to cover it up

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 28, 2021, a United States attorney announced that former Monroe Police officer, Jared Desadier, was indicted for Willfully Depriving an Individual of their Right to be Free from Unreasonable Seizure and Witness Tampering. According to the indictment, it alleges that on April 21, 2020, Desadier used unjustified force against an arrestee by kicking them in the face and head area.

The assault caused bodily injury and allegedly involved the officer kicking the arrestee. The indictment alleges that the former officer attempted to cover up his misconduct by engaging in misleading conduct towards his supervisors.

The arrestee complained in the presence of the supervising officers that they had been assaulted during the arrest. Desadier claimed that he had not touched or harmed the arrestee. The former officer blamed the arrestee’s injuries on a fall.

If convicted, Desadier faces up to 20 years of prison for the witness tampering offense and up to 10 years in prison for the deprivation-of-rights offense.