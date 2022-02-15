WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

The Super Bowl one of the biggest games set at the biggest stage in the month of February

Where many football athletes put their blood sweet and tears for one Louisiana native through all the adversity, the injuries and even moving from team to team played in the biggest game on the gridiron.

After being selected 12th overall pick in the 2014 nfl draft out of Louisiana state university Odell Beckham jr was drafted to the New York Giants and went on to become one of the most explosive rookies we have since in the 2010 football era.

When sometimes being at the top of your game there will be times were injuries can happen to change the direction of your journey. Through the injuries Odell continue to push forward to come back 10x times better but after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Many people felt that Odell’s run at being one of the best receivers in the league was over due to facing more injuries and not finding his fit in the Browns organization

Until the middle of 2021 season Odell found himself to sign a one year deal with LA Rams. From being counted out to now becoming a major role on a team to advance to Super Bowl LVI (56).

Odell Beckham Jr had two reception for 52 yards and one touchdown in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham suffered what appeared to be a torn ACL injury in the first half on Sunday, was around after the game — tears in his eyes — to celebrate a Super Bowl victory. Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl Champion.