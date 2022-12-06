MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court. Brown’s initial termination took place after he was accused of mishandling the police brutality case where Timothy Williams was the victim.

On April 21, 2020, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was accused of using excessive force on Timothy Williams while he was in handcuffs. After the body camera footage of the night of the arrested was released to the public, excessive force by the arresting officer was confirmed.

By July 2020, Brown officially turned the case over to Louisiana State Police. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office then filed a Bill of Information regarding the charges against former Monroe Police officer Jared Desadier for Second-Degree Battery and Malfeasance in Office related to the incident. Desadier was arrested for the charges on July 25, 2020.

On October 18, 2020, Brown and Sergeant Chuck Johnson both failed a polygraph test about the incident according to previous reports. In July 2022, Desadier pleaded guilty to his involvement in the incident. Brown was then terminated for allegedly not beginning an investigation on the case in a timely manner.

In March 2022, Brown’s termination was lifted to a suspension without pay for 90 days.