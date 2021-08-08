Former Florida State head football coach, Bobby Bowden, dies at 91

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Legendary Florida State head football coach, Bobby Bowden, passed away today at the age of 91.

Bowden coached the Florida State Seminoles from 1976 to 2009 where he led the team to 12 ACC Conference championships and two National Championship victories in 1993 and 1999. During his stint as the Florida State head football coach, he coached professional football hall of famers Deion Sanders, Derrick Brooks, and Walter Jones.

By the end of his career, Bowden held a head coaching record 377 wins, 129 losses, and 4 ties.

Also, there are several college football head coaches who coached under Bowden. This list includes Mark Richt, Jimbo Fisher, Manny Diaz, Kirby Smart, and his son Terry Bowden.

Bowden leaves behind his wife of 72 years, his children, and grandchildren to cherish his memory.

Our thoughts are with the Bowden family at this time.